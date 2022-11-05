$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion dollars which is the largest lotto prize in history. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing which rang true in chesterfield on Saturday. Store workers at the Styles Bi-Rite convenience store told me it was busy all day as people were coming in to buy tickets. The latest numbers show that Powerball sales in the commonwealth climbed to well above four million dollars on Saturday.

Many flocked to convenience stores over the weekend to pick up a Powerball ticket. People bet it all for a chance to win the historic 1.6 billion dollar prize.

“I try to get a ticket every day up until the day so I’m here now trying to get my winning numbers so I can be that billionaire,” said one customer.

The last drawing on Wednesday night didn’t bring in a winner for the 1.2 billion dollar Jackpot. People were trying to figure out which numbers to pick and some had a special method.

“I do birthdays, ages of my kids, and easy picks,” explained one person.

Virginia Lottery said sales in Virginia hit more than 8,900 tickets sold per minute on Saturday.

Even with all of those tickets purchased everyone is hoping they’ll be the lucky winner. When asked how they’d spend the money most people said they’d be generous with their earnings.

“A lot of investments probably a new home of course, a car and I will definitely look out for my family members,” one person said.

“Of course bills got to go and my family first...I’d make a lot of people happy I wouldn’t be selfish,” another stated.

The cash option for the drawing is 782 million dollars. All of the profit made from Powerball tickets goes to supporting K-12 public education in Virginia, by law.

