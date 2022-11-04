Healthcare Pros
Man accused of trying to run over Pulaski Police officers taken into custody

Photo of Pulaski fugitive Jerrod Brown
Photo of Pulaski fugitive Jerrod Brown(Pulaski Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski fugitive Jerrod Brown was taken into custody without incident late Friday morning, according to Pulaski Police. Police say he and everyone else involved are “safe and sound.”

Police and the US Marshals Office had been looking for the man accused of stealing a police car and trying to run over two police officers Thursday.

Police had offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Pulaski County schools are operating as normal Friday and a shelter-in-place in the Valley Street area has been lifted.

Pulaski Police say they believe Jerrod Celablee Brown stole a police vehicle Thursday morning and tried to run over two officers. Police said the situation started following a domestic call around 9 a.m. Thursday.

“A police vehicle was stolen. While officers were responding to a domestic call, the vehicle was stolen. The perpetrator tried to run over two of our officers,” said Sonia Ramsey, community resource specialist with the Pulaski Police Department.

Police say Brown wrecked the police vehicle and stole guns from it, then ran off.

