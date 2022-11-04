Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate

Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State University student has pleaded guilty to killing his classmate.

19-year-old Daniel Wharton, of Alexandria, was shot and killed at the University Apartments at Ettrick in December of last year.

Isaac Amissah Jr., who lived at the apartments, later turned himself into the police.

He was set to stand trial this week but ended up pleading guilty to second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Brent Szarzynski leaves behind a wife and three boys.
Chesterfield dad who died in I-95 crash remembered as a ‘wonderful man’
Police say the school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.
Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital

Latest News

Friday Forecast: Monday fog and clouds, then a warm and dry afternoon
Friday Forecast: Monday fog and clouds, then a warm and dry afternoon
Gov. Youngkin announces new HBCU tutoring program for K-12 students
Gov. Youngkin announces new HBCU tutoring program for K-12 students
Generic police lights
Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting
Store has ABC license revoked after shootings
Alcohol license revoked from store where triple shooting took place