VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State University student has pleaded guilty to killing his classmate.

19-year-old Daniel Wharton, of Alexandria, was shot and killed at the University Apartments at Ettrick in December of last year.

Isaac Amissah Jr., who lived at the apartments, later turned himself into the police.

He was set to stand trial this week but ended up pleading guilty to second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

