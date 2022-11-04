Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update

Report shows how “bracket creep” raised taxes on lower-income people.
Report shows how “bracket creep” raised taxes on lower-income people.(Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990.

Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a new state report.  Since 1990, the report found, the state’s median income rose 108%. Over the same period, taxes owed by single filers making the median income went up 173%.

“Tax experts refer to this dynamic as ‘bracket creep,’” the state’s Joint Legislative Audit andReview Commission wrote in the report on how Virginia could make its tax system fairer. “Incomes rise over time, but income tax brackets do not.”

Bracket creep hits low- and middle-income filers the hardest, the report says, because people at the lower end would pay less if Virginia adjusted its tax brackets for inflation, as the federal government and many other states do.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Brent Szarzynski leaves behind a wife and three boys.
Chesterfield dad who died in I-95 crash remembered as a ‘wonderful man’
Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Police say the school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.
Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital

Latest News

The program will employ HBCU students at Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia...
New tutoring partnership connects HBCUs, Urban Leagues
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate
Governor Youngkin announces a new program to combat what he calls a “catastrophic learning...
News to Know for Nov. 4: Man killed in Petersburg; ABC license revoked from Richmond store; New Kent puppy scam
VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate
VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate