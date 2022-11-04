Healthcare Pros
Search continues for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting

Police are still searching for a suspect
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at a Glen Allen apartment complex in September.

Officers were called to Hope Road on Sept. 7 around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They found Edwin Lee Burgess, Jr., 23, of Henrico, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are searching for Kelvin K. Johnson, 27, of Henrico, in connection to the homicide. Officials said he has several tattoos, including – a teardrop, the phrase “Live 2 Die,” “Tricia” and “Kay Kay.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

