Sanity evaluation granted for alleged Shopping Cart Killer

Anthony Robinson
Anthony Robinson(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged “Shopping Cart Killer,” Anthony Robinson, appeared virtually in Rockingham County Circuit Court Friday morning.

Robinson, 36, is facing five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder.

He’s linked to the deaths of five women across Virginia and Washington D.C. The bodies of Tonita Smith and Beth Redmon were found in Harrisonburg in Nov. 2021.

On Friday, there was a motion for a sanity evaluation. Robinson’s defense saying after medical documentation and speaking with Robinson’s family, there is probable cause of insanity at the time of the alleged murders due to mental illness/illnesses not being treated.

That motion was granted by Judge Bruce Albertson.

Police gave Robinson the nickname “Shopping Cart Killer” because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.

