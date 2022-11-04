Police search for missing Richmond man last seen in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man who was last seen in September.

Police say, Devin Atkinson, 31, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sept. 19 near his home in the 1000 block of Newkirk Drive at around noon.

According to police, Atkinson suffers from a medical condition, and there’s a concern for his safety.

Atkinson may be driving a gray 2002 Chevy Tahoe with the Virginia license plate number TVS4216.

Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

