Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

That victim has been identified as Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

