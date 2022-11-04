News to Know for Nov. 4: Man killed in Petersburg; ABC license revoked from Richmond store; New Kent puppy scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for the end of the work week!

Man Shot Multiple Times in Deadly Shooting

Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Cameron Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

33-year-old Dantryl Ingram was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Community Mourns Victim in I-95 Crash

Brent Szarzynski leaves behind a wife and three boys.

Police say 36-year-old Brent Szarzynski of Chesterfield was killed when a beam fell off a tractor-trailer and struck the septic truck he was driving, causing it to explode.

He leaves behind a wife and three boys - one of them a newborn.

The family released a statement - saying he was “just a genuinely good person who put everyone before himself.”

Brent was also a youth football coach in Chesterfield.

Two of his sons were on his team.

Brent led the team to the playoffs this year for the first time in history.

ABC License Revoked from Business Where Triple Shooting Happened

A week after a shooting outside of the Carolina Express Convenience Store in Richmond’s northside - Virginia ABC has revoked the store’s license to sell alcoholic products.

According to Virginia ABC, the business had a temporary license after the store changed owners in August.

However, this temporary license has now been revoked because certain safety requirements have not been met.

As far as the shooting goes, Richmond Police says no arrests have been made.

Puppy Scam Puts New Kent Family at Risk

A New Kent woman says scammers used her mother's Facebook account to pull off a puppy scam where victims actually showed up at her front door.

A New Kent woman says someone used her mother’s Facebook account to pull off a scam.

The victims of that scam actually showed up at her front door.

Amy Jackson says a hacker posted Yorkie puppies for sale on her mother Teresa’s Facebook page. The scammer asked the victims for hundreds of dollars.

When they paid, the scammer then sent a picture of Teresa’s ID with her address.

Now people are showing up at her door, some of them angry.

In cases like this, the police recommend you meet people at a public place before handing over any money.

Gov. Youngkin Announces New HBCU Tutoring Program for K-12 Students

Governor Youngkin announces a new program to combat what he calls a “catastrophic learning loss” in K-12 schools.

It’s a tutoring partnership with four Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Virginia State and Virginia Union Univerisity are two of the HBCUs taking part.

The program will have college students tutor kids in math and reading.

Locally, the tutoring partnership will start in Petersburg and will expand as more data comes in.

$2 billion has been set aside to fund the program.

How’s the Weather?

We will have a stretch of very warm-for-November through Monday of next week.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

