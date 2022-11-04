Healthcare Pros
New tutoring partnership connects HBCUs, Urban Leagues

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The program will employ HBCU students at Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University as tutors and mentors to high school and middle school students.

“Our treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities have proven to be leaders in the development and implementation of best practices in education,” Youngkin said in a news release. “I look forward to the expansion of this key program.”

Youngkin’s release said the partnership will address a “catastrophic learning loss” in recent years.

“Every university is seeing that students need more help after a pandemic that has been hard on everyone,” said VUU President Dr. Hakim J. Lucas. “We also know that the seeds of success in college are planted long before students arrive on campus, and that’s just one reason why Virginia Union University has committed to full-ride scholarships for public school students in Richmond and Henrico.”

Urban League of Greater Richmond Interim CEO Larry Murphy says the program will support at least 675 students in Petersburg.

“Urban League’s education initiatives will offer college and career readiness with a spectrum of services beyond typical classroom activities,” he said.

