Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Brent Szarzynski leaves behind a wife and three boys.
Chesterfield dad who died in I-95 crash remembered as a ‘wonderful man’
Police say the school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.
Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital

Latest News

Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting
Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate
Friday Forecast: Monday fog and clouds, then a warm and dry afternoon
Friday Forecast: Monday fog and clouds, then a warm and dry afternoon
Gov. Youngkin announces new HBCU tutoring program for K-12 students
Gov. Youngkin announces new HBCU tutoring program for K-12 students