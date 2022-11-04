Man injured in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm on Friday in Hopewell.

Police were called to the scene of the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive just before 5:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center and is expected to recover.

There’s currently no information about any suspects.

Contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 if you have any details about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.