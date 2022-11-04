Man dies in crash on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Staples Mill Road, just west of Hungary Road.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which happened at 4:23 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident closed all westbound lanes of Staples Mill Road, as well as a portion of the eastbound lanes.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.