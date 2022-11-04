Henrico Police seeing increase in commercial burglaries

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are urging business owners and residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity as they see an increase in commercial burglaries across the county.

Police say the West End is impacted the most due to higher density, but it’s happening countywide, and even globally.

In 2020, Henrico police saw 89 attempted or completed burglaries.

That number dropped down to 51 in 2021, but has skyrocketed back up to 96 so far this year.

Out of those 96, eight have been Asian-owned businesses. Although Henrico Police are not calling this a trend, but Chairman of the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce Tinh Phan says those numbers are alarming.

“Everyone’s reaction is so overwhelming,” Phan said.

Phan says they’ve been hosting community meetings to address the issue and to work with local officials.

Henrico Police say they’re increasing their presence in the meantime.

Police say people should double-check locking their doors, windows, garages, and sheds. Well-lit areas can deter thieves, and trimming overgrown shrubs and installing security cameras could help prevent a burglary.

“We have cameras, we have alarm systems. I’ve been able to get onto to internet to monitor it myself,” Phan said.

Residents can also schedule a free security audit with Henrico Police, where specialists will come to your home and tell you where you can make security improvements.

The Henrico Police Department is also a recipient of the 2021-2022 Hate Crime Grant Program, which is specifically designed to help prevent hate crimes through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

A portion of that grant will allow off-duty officers to provide security for places that request it.

