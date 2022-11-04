Hello darkness: Changing of clocks can impact your body

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are just one sleep away from getting that coveted extra hour that many people look forward to this time of year.

But the end of daylight saving time isn’t all good news.

“It might seem like it’s a small change. It might seem like we get that extra time to sleep in, but it could really have detrimental effects on our mood overall,” said Dr. Marri Horvat, a neurologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Sleep Disorders Center.

Horvat says that when you lose or gain an hour, you’re playing with your body’s clock, which can cause a lot of different consequences.

“The downside is people who have later shifts or in the evening when they’re commuting home in the dark,” said NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden. “

People may have a sad or depressing feeling when they come home from work and it’s already dark, he says.

Doctors say they see more strokes and heart attacks around this time of year when there is an extra strain on our bodies.

“When the days get shorter and dark, it can be severe, or it can be relatively mild. But in any event, it disrupts function, said clinical professor of psychiatry at the Georgetown University School of Medicine Dr. Norman Rosenthal.

Another risk is drowsy driving. According to the Sleep Foundation, driving while overly tired has some similarities to driving while drunk because it can affect your focus and reaction time.

Experts say adjusting bedtime by about 15-20 minutes can help, as well as staying away from caffeine before bed time.

Experts also suggest spending as much time outside to get natural light, which can take away the feelings of tiredness.

“I’m strongly in favor of us abolishing daylight saving time and leaving it on standard time all year round,” said Freiden.

