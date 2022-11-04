Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Monday fog and clouds, then a warm and dry afternoon

Near record warmth Saturday-Monday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stretch of very warm-for-November through Monday of next week.

Today: Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Then partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Another warm November day! Highs in the mid-70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week!

It’ll be WARM this weekend for November, but probably not setting any records. Saturday and Sunday’s record highs are in the low 80s

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm for November. Lows in the mid-50s, high in the upper 70s.

First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00 am Sunday. Clocks FALL BACK an hour! Sunrise Sunday at 6:39 am, sunset at 5:06 pm.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm for November. Isolated shower possible, mainly on the western side of the NBC12 viewing area. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. Record: 79° set back in 1978.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

