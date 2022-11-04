Healthcare Pros
Buckroe Beach to get a sand replenishment this winter

The Buckroe Beach project is expected to be completed by the end of January.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Buckroe Beach is getting a refreshed look this winter.

For the first time since winter 2004, the beach is getting its sand replenished.

The city of Hampton said that the sand will be added from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue.

The sand is coming from an area of the Chesapeake Bay called horseshoe shoals.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of January.

The beach will be closed during that time, the city said. The boardwalk, which got a facelift last year, will remain open.

