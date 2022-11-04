Ballet that brings to life Jonathan Green paintings coming to Richmond

Healthcare Pros
The ballet has been described as "ingenious and fabulous" by the New York Times and "profound and soulful" by the Tampa Tribune.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The critically acclaimed ballet “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage: Dancing the Art of Jonathan Green” is coming to Richmond in March.

Tickets for the show, which will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, went on sale Friday.

The ballet brings to life 22 paintings by renowned artist Jonathan Green.

“Green is hailed as one of the most important contemporary painters of the Southern experience,” the Dominion Energy Center said in a press release.

The ballet has been described as “ingenious and fabulous” by the New York Times and “profound and soulful” by the Tampa Tribune.

It features “hundreds of dazzling, handmade costumes and an exhilarating mix of jazz, gospel, classical, Motown and Caribbean music,” according to the press release.

The March event will feature cameo performances by Richmond’s Desiree Roots and the Virginia Union University Choir.

A matinee will also be held at 10 a.m. March 10 for Richmond-area public school students.

Proceeds from this event will benefit The Links Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations for women. Money will go toward the chapter’s philanthropic outreach including its STEM initiative with Richmond Public Schools, its arts education program “Classics through the Ages,” and a Virginia Union University scholarship endowment

Honorary co-chairs of this benefit performance are actress and philanthropist Daphne Maxwell Reid, the Richmond Ballet’s artistic director Stoner Winslett, actor and director Tim Reid and Kym Grinnage, vice president and general manager of WWBT and WUPV.

