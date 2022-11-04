Alcohol license revoked from Richmond store where triple shooting took place

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A convenience store in Richmond’s northside has temporarily lost its permit to sell alcohol as part of the fallout of a triple shooting in front of the store last week.

This comes after community leaders gathered over the weekend and demanded something change when it comes to convenience stores in Richmond when it comes to the sale of alcohol and the use of skill games.

A spokesperson person with Virginia ABC said a temporary license was given to the Carolina Express convenience store back in August when the store transferred owners.

ABC said it gives these licenses out so businesses can continue operating while the application for a permanent license is still pending.

The temporary license, however, has now been revoked.

According to Virginia state law, ABC can take back this license for a number of reasons.

The spokesperson did not confirm if the shooting last week was the reason the license was taken, but said there have been other incidents in the past in the area that have also played a factor in the license being revoked.

The spokesperson added that there were certain safety requirements needed based on past interactions that were not met.

Back in August, four other people were shot outside the same convenience store.

Virginia ABC did not comment on how this impacts the store on having a permanent license.

