Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Alcohol license revoked from Richmond store where triple shooting took place

A spokesperson person with Virginia ABC said a temporary license was given to the Carolina...
A spokesperson person with Virginia ABC said a temporary license was given to the Carolina Express convenience store back in August when the store transferred owners.(WWBT)
By John Hood
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A convenience store in Richmond’s northside has temporarily lost its permit to sell alcohol as part of the fallout of a triple shooting in front of the store last week.

This comes after community leaders gathered over the weekend and demanded something change when it comes to convenience stores in Richmond when it comes to the sale of alcohol and the use of skill games.

A spokesperson person with Virginia ABC said a temporary license was given to the Carolina Express convenience store back in August when the store transferred owners.

ABC said it gives these licenses out so businesses can continue operating while the application for a permanent license is still pending.

The temporary license, however, has now been revoked.

According to Virginia state law, ABC can take back this license for a number of reasons.

The spokesperson did not confirm if the shooting last week was the reason the license was taken, but said there have been other incidents in the past in the area that have also played a factor in the license being revoked.

The spokesperson added that there were certain safety requirements needed based on past interactions that were not met.

Back in August, four other people were shot outside the same convenience store.

Virginia ABC did not comment on how this impacts the store on having a permanent license.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with...
Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico
Brent Szarzynski leaves behind a wife and three boys.
Chesterfield dad who died in I-95 crash remembered as a ‘wonderful man’

Latest News

The program will employ HBCU students at Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia...
New tutoring partnership connects HBCUs, Urban Leagues
On the fake account, the hacker claims to have Yorkie puppies that are in need of a new home...
Va. family says safety is at risk because of Facebook puppy scam
Teen arrested, charged with murder
Teen charged with murdering Armstrong High School student
Shooting suspect arrested with weapon at Henrico school