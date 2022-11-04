1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ran off the road to the left, striking a tree.

The driver, Anthony Lee Heim, 51, of Charlottesville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

The passenger, Georgia Joyce Flowers, 48, of Charlottesville, was taken to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

