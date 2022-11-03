Healthcare Pros
Woman killed in Prince George two-vehicle crash

A Sussex woman has died after a crash that happened Wednesday evening in Prince George.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Courtland Road.

Police say that a four-door Ford Windstar minivan and a four-door Ford Crown Victoria sedan were traveling southbound on Courtland Road.

The Windstar minivan rear-ended the Crown Victoria, veered off the left side of the road, and overturned in a ditch, according to police.

The driver of the minivan, Michelle Urso, 57, of Sussex died at the scene. The driver of the Crown Victoria was not injured.

