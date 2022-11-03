Wildlife Center of Virginia and Ohio Department of Natural Resources work to restore woodrat population

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An Allegheny woodrat has made the trek from Virginia to Ohio to help population numbers there, where the species is endangered.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro helped the little creature when it got stuck in a glue trap.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources worked together on the project.

We have heard from the Ohio Department, natural resources biologists, that this the inclusion of our patients into that population is being thought of and being looked at like a lifeline,” said Alex Wehrung with the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

The woodrat was released at the edge of the Appalachia Preserve System, in Adams County.

