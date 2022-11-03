Healthcare Pros
Walmart rolls back prices on traditional Thanksgiving basics

Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at 2021 prices.
Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at 2021 prices.(Walmart)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Given the higher grocery prices, shoppers are probably aware they may have to shell out more for holiday food this year.

Promotions in the coming weeks could help lower the costs.

Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at 2021 prices.

The retailer ensures a basket of basics like turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie will not cost more than it did last year.

According to a news release, Walmart has been working with suppliers for months to make sure there will be enough holiday mealtime essentials this season.

