Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginians have used a tip line that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit concerns about curriculum, remote learning, controversial books, mask policies, teachers, and other topics.

A sampling of emails was provided this week to a coalition of news organizations as part of a settlement agreement.

Some positive feedback was included in the batch of approximately 350 documents. But the majority expressed anger or frustration with teachers, administrators, and school policies.

Youngkin campaigned heavily on education and promised to give parents more input in their children’s curriculums.

Democrats and some parents and educators have criticized the tip line as divisive, authoritarian, and unfairly targeting educators.

