Thursday Forecast: Turning sunny and staying above average

WARM start to November gets even warmer this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Sun returns to end the week and start the weekend!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week!

It’ll be WARM this weekend for November, but probably not setting any records. Saturday and Sunday’s record highs are in the low 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm for November. Lows in the mid-50s, high in the upper 70s.

First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00 am Sunday. Clocks FALL BACK an hour! Sunrise Sunday at 6:39 am, sunset at 5:06 pm.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and warm for November. Showers are possible, especially on the Western Side of the NBC12 viewing area. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid and upper 70s. Record: 79° set back in 1978.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

