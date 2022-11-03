Healthcare Pros
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night.

Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Reston, Virginia.

However, five other tickets also won big money on Wednesday.

Two Virginia tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought at:

  • Spencers Express, 5144 Centralia Road in North Chesterfield
  • Online at valottery.com

Three tickets won $50,000 each. They were bought at:

  • B.O.B. #45, Pentagon in Arlington
  • 7-Eleven, 13307 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News
  • Online at valottery.com

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the red Powerball 23.

The prize has now grown to $1.5 billion ahead of Saturday night’s drawing - making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. History.

