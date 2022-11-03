Healthcare Pros
Police: Woman faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit

Virginia State Police says the incident is not related to Wednesday's deadly crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the woman - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

As the pursuit continued, troopers positioned themselves around the fleeing vehicle - a 2022 Chevrolet Suburban - to contain it.

“At one point, the Suburban rammed one of the trooper’s vehicles,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Andrews was transported to Henrico County Jail and faces multiple charges in the incident:

  • One count of assault on a law enforcement officer
  • One felony count of hit and run
  • One felony count of eluding police
  • One felony count of possession of stolen property
  • Not having a valid driver’s license

The trooper who was struck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A large police presence would be seen during the incident on Virginia Department of Transportation cameras near the Belvidere exit (mile marker 76).

