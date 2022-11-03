Healthcare Pros
Police: Juvenile taken into custody at Henrico school had gun

The Henrico County Police department says a juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 3...
The Henrico County Police department says a juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Highland Springs High School.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police department says a juvenile was possessing a gun when he was taken into custody on Thursday at Highland Springs High School.

Police say the teen was wanted on three charges from a shooting on Monday, Oct. 17.

In that incident, police say the teen fired into an occupied vehicle in the 500 block of North Laburnum Avenue. The victims were not injured.

Detectives obtained petitions for the juvenile on Nov. 1 for:

  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor

The juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday at the school. After this incident, detectives obtained additional petitions for:

  • Possession of a firearm on school grounds
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor

The juvenile was transported to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention home.

“There was no known active threat to anyone at the school,” the Henrico County Police Department said in a news release. “Henrico County Public School Officials and the Henrico County Police Division worked together to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

