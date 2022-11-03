Police: Driver faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland resident faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the driver - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

As the pursuit continued, troopers positioned themselves around the fleeing vehicle - a 2022 Chevrolet Suburban - to contain it.

“At one point, the Suburban rammed one of the trooper’s vehicles,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Andrews was transported to Henrico County Jail and faces multiple charges in the incident:

One count of assault on a law enforcement officer

One felony count of hit and run

One felony count of eluding police

One felony count of possession of stolen property

Not having a valid driver’s license

The trooper who was struck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A large police presence would be seen during the incident on Virginia Department of Transportation cameras near the Belvidere exit (mile marker 76).

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.