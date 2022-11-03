Healthcare Pros
Police continue search for man who stole police car and guns in Pulaski

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous after he allegedly stole a police vehicle Thursday morning and tried to run over two officers.

Police say they are gathered in the Southside of the Town of Pulaski, looking for Jerrod Celablee Brown, whom they believe is on foot after wrecking the police vehicle and stealing firearms from it.

Police are asking Southside residents to shelter in place and not approach Brown. People are advised to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Southside refers to the area around Valley Street. up to and including Draper Mountain Overlook.

Several Pulaski County schools, after being in “Shelter in Place” status much of the day, dismissed students according to regular schedule, according to Pulaski County Public Schools.

Other police agencies involved in the search are the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Radford City Police, Blacksburg Police and the US Marshal’s Office.

