News to Know for Nov. 3: I-95 reopens after deadly crash; Washington Commanders; Beautiful, sunny day

I-95 Reopens 14 Hours After Deadly Crash

I-95 south has reopened nearly 14 hours after a fiery crash that left one man dead.

Police say a truck hauling beams lost one off the back. That support beam then hit a septic tank truck causing it to explode.

The driver, 36-year-old Brent Szarzynski of Chesterfield, died on the scene.

The other truck driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating how the truck lost the support beam.

Police Release Surveillance Video in Fatal Shooting

New details on that early morning deadly shooting out of Chesterfield.

It happened Monday morning on North Carriage Lane when a man saw an unknown suspect going through his girlfriend’s car.

56-year-old Robert Ashburn was shot shortly afterward.

If you know anything about this shooting or anything about the suspect, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-1251.

Dan & Tanya Snyder Explore Sale of Washington Commanders

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Part or all of the NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.” The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder suggested they may be ready to let the team go.

When asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”

The Snyders hired Bank of America securities to study a potential transaction.

Dan Snyder isn’t being forced to sell the team, despite mounting pressure for his removal as an NFL owner. He and the Commanders are currently being investigated by both the House Oversight Committee and the NFL for sexual harassment and financial misconduct.

The Snyders have owned the franchise since 1999. In the last 23 seasons, the Commanders have made the playoffs six times, but have yet to advance to a conference title game.

Evacuation Leads to Phone Pouch Debate

Hundreds of students were evacuated from Hopewell High School today after what smelled like a possible gas leak.

In Hopewell, the school will resume as normal this morning after the high school was evacuated yesterday after what smelled like a possible gas leak.

Luckily, there was no problem, just a backup battery system causing a harmless odor.

However, many parents were frustrated with the response after they were unable to get a hold of their child.

It’s all because of the school’s cell phone policy, which requires students to lock their phones in a pouch all day.

The school says administrators had phones for students to be able to make calls if they needed to, and there’s a plan in place for instances of imminent threats.

Beautiful, Sunny Thursday!

The Sun returns to end the week and start the weekend!

Highs will be in the low 70s.

