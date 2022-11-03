Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

NAACP pays $20K deposit for election integrity unit info

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the unit was created to give legal advice and...
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the unit was created to give legal advice and investigate election law violations.(Cliff Owen | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - Seeking to learn more about the election integrity unit of Virginia’s attorney general’s office, the state’s chapter of the NAACP has put down a $20,000 deposit to fulfill a request for unit records.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia’s NAACP President Robert Barnette says there’s not enough transparency about the unit.

In September, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the creation of the unit to provide legal advice to the Department of Elections and investigate and prosecute violations of state election law.

Barnette says the chapter requested records related to the unit’s activities and any documented election fraud cases.

Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita says the deposit was received Tuesday and the request will be filled within seven business days.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with...
Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Wednesday's mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Ashland will be dedicated to Claire.
‘I just really want my baby back’: Mother speaks out after daughter killed in crash on I-95

Latest News

Governor Youngkin Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and city leaders provide progress report on the...
Petersburg city leaders, Governor update on economic developments
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Registrars in Virginia are working to process thousands of voter registration applications as...
Va. registrars work to process 149k additional voter registration applications
Registrars work to process backlog of 149,000 voter registration applications
Registrars work to process backlog of 149,000 voter registration applications