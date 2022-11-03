NAACP pays $20K deposit for election integrity unit info

RICHMOND, Va. - Seeking to learn more about the election integrity unit of Virginia’s attorney general’s office, the state’s chapter of the NAACP has put down a $20,000 deposit to fulfill a request for unit records.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia’s NAACP President Robert Barnette says there’s not enough transparency about the unit.

In September, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the creation of the unit to provide legal advice to the Department of Elections and investigate and prosecute violations of state election law.

Barnette says the chapter requested records related to the unit’s activities and any documented election fraud cases.

Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita says the deposit was received Tuesday and the request will be filled within seven business days.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)