A mental health helpline for farmers comes to Virginia

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Healthcare professionals have noticed that stress on a farm does not take a vacation. National nonprofit Agri-Safe wanted to customize a hotline for specific mental health triggers that farmers face.

“A lot of people work where they live, you can’t go home from the office they don’t get to decompress. Farmers and ranchers can look outside and see the work that needs to be done.” Agri-Safe Health Communications Officer Laura Siegel said.

The Agri-Stress helpline offers Virginia farmers a source of mental support that’s confidential and unlimited.

Virginia Farm Bureau has 133 thousand families they cater to and Safety Advisory Committee Chair Dana Fisher says the helpline is a tremendous resource for troubles with anxiety.

“Anxiety is constant and affects them in many ways. If it’s a concern about getting that crop done or livestock in, that’s a big issue. If there is a concern with bills being paid, that’s a big issue,” Fisher said.

The helpline is available whether there is a crisis or not.

“Help is out there, you just need to look to ask. I know, a lot of times with stress and anxiety, it feels like we are alone a lot but we don’t have to be.”

The helpline is available in 160 languages every day. Farmers can call or text 833-897-2474 to speak directly with a healthcare professional.

Farm Bureau also will promote the helpline in late November at its annual convention that draws over 500 farmers and other industry professionals. Additionally, Farm Bureau is sponsoring a series of workshops to help people who regularly interface with farmers recognize signs of stress and mental health difficulties (co-op workers, farm supply businesses, Virginia Cooperative Extension agents and others) regionally through March 2023.

