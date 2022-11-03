Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hardee’s Superfan

Man identified in deadly, fiery crash that shut down I-95 in Richmond

Parts of I-95 south were closed for nearly 14 hours.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Interstate 95 have reopened several hours after a deadly, fiery crash. The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around noon near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. The incident also closed the Belvidere Overpass.

Police say two trucks were involved in the crash, including one that was hauling beams. The trailer lost a support beam off the back of the truck, which struck a septic tank truck next to it, as well as the bridge.

VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.(WWBT)

The incident caused an explosion and closed both the northbound and southbound lanes.

VSP says the driver of the septic truck, Brent Szarzynski, 36 of Chesterfield, died on the scene.

The crash backed up traffic for several miles on both northbound and southbound lanes and caused major delays in the city as traffic was detoured off the interstate.

“I-95 south traffic is being diverted to Exit 79, I-64 west and I-195 south,” VDOT said on its website. “Crews are expected to complete emergency pavement work on I-95 south tonight, and alternating double lane closures will be in place. Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.”

VDOT says the Belvidere Street overpass bridge over I-95 is now open but all I-95 south lanes are staying closed.

VDOT also says the crash scorched the pavement so new asphalt is needed in the area. They expect to complete the asphalt work by early morning and reopen the right lane.

Since the crash, VDOT was able to dislodge the beam that punctured the bridge.

The sidewalk and shoulder on the westbound side of I-95 are closed until further inspections can be conducted. The middle and left lanes will also be closed until 6 a.m. for an existing project.

The crash happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The crash happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2. (VDOT)

Police continue to investigate how the truck lost the support beams.

