‘I want them to fix the issue’: Sinkhole causing headaches in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The months-old sinkhole in the middle of Stuart Ave in Peterburg has quickly a dangerous eyesore that residents on Stuart Avenue wish would just get fixed already.

“This has been going on since July,” said one neighbor. “I want them to fix the issue. Do the people right. Do the taxpayers right. Dig it up, patch the hole ... do something.”

Neighbors who live near the sinkhole say when it first formed in the summer, workers attempted to fix the problem by filling the hole with gravel and covering it with gravel, but that solution quickly failed as the hole continued to sink and widen.

For the past several months, residents say the city’s solution to the problem has been to place a wooden supply pallet over the hole surrounded by cones. Since then, neighbors say they’ve complained multiple times to the city to resolve the issue, but they say their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The hole has grown so wide that a portion of Stuart Avenue has become a one-way street, preventing drivers from parking on the side of the road, which would block traffic.

“When you have other people parking out here, it’s a traffic issue,” a neighbor said. “All they need to do is come out here and look, pave it and then go about their business.”

Public Utilities said that the hole formed due to a partial sewer collapse.

Though the city did not provide an explanation of why it’s taken them so long to respond to the issue, shortly after NBC12 reached out to Public Utilities, workers came out to Stuart Avenue to assess the hole.

However, they did not specify what, if anything, would be done to patch the hole or when.

“The worst scenario is if somebody comes through and it caves in and sucks the vehicle up. Somebody needs to step out somebody needs to do something,” a neighbor said. “You’re talking about taxpayers. Taxpayers don’t want to live smelling raw sewage with a hole where you can’t even pull out your own driveway.”

At this time, the city has not provided a timeframe for when residents can expect the hole to be filled.

