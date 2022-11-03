Healthcare Pros
Henrico school bus involved in accident

The accident happened at the intersection of Harvie and Reynolds Roads Thursday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of Harvie and Reynolds Roads Thursday morning.(Nova Sankofa)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A school bus in Henrico was involved in an accident on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Harvie and Reynolds Road.

The school division says Henrico County Public Schools, the bus was heading to Wilder Middle School at the time of the accident.

The school division also says students were on board and are being checked by EMS and the school nurse as a precaution.

