Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital

Police say the school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.
Police say the school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico school bus driver has been charged after a crash sends two people, including a child to the hospital Thursday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Harvie Road and Reynolds Road for the report of a crash involving a school bus and a minivan.

The school division says the bus was heading to Wilder Middle School at at the time of the crash.

Police also say students were on board, and one student was taken to the hospital at the request of their parent. That child has minor injuries.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the bus was turning left onto Harvie Road from Reynolds Road when the crash happened. The bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with...
Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Wednesday's mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Ashland will be dedicated to Claire.
‘I just really want my baby back’: Mother speaks out after daughter killed in crash on I-95

Latest News

Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Virginia State Police says the incident is not related to Wednesday's deadly crash.
Incident clears after causing delays on I-95 in Richmond
A Publix pharmacy manager retrieves medication.
Virginia patients impacted by nationwide Adderall shortage, doctors say