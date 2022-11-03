Healthcare Pros
Experts offer families advice on college prep

Talking to your high school children about college and their applications is a big discussion.
Talking to your high school children about college and their applications is a big discussion.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Talking to your high school children about college and their applications is a big discussion.

“Talk about interest and draw the dots, connect the dots in between the interest and career path,” said Audra Boyce, the coordinator of school counseling with Chesterfield Public Schools.

Be sure to look at your child’s transcript to see how your child looks on paper. What else would tell more about who your child is in an application? Does your child participate in clubs or sports? Volunteer?

“What schools are trying to do is really get a good picture of you in total,” said Boyce. “It’s not just about your grades. It’s about what you’re doing outside of school. Maybe you have a job that you want to highlight.

Include various life experiences as well.

“So anything that you can do over longevity,” she said. “Maybe you’re in theater and you’ve done that for a few years, and then you’ve learned in front of house and on stage, and then you’ve learned the back of house business as well. So things like that really help you to be a well-rounded candidate and to show everything that you bring to the table.”

Not every child wants to go to a four-year college first. These conversations, though, are still helpful going into a junior college or in getting a job.

Encourage any child to make a resume so they can be ready for any opportunities that come in work or internships that help them grow in their desired career path.

Check out these opportunities to learn more about getting your child ready for college:

Work-Based Learning Fair (6-8 p.m. Nov. 9): Job shadowing, internships and mentorships are among the work-based learning opportunities in Chesterfield County Public Schools. Students in grades 6-12 and their parents will hear directly from work-based learning students and business partners during a Work-Based Learning Fair at Monacan High, 11501 Smoketree Drive. Families are asked to register in advance.

College and Career Readiness Month (November): Schools explore college and career readiness in a variety of ways, including days when students and teachers dress to represent their college or future career. During the Chesterfield County School Board meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, officials and staff members are asked to dress to represent a career or college.

