During final stretch, early voting ticks upward in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consider this a final notice. Mark the calendar because early voting ends in Virginia on Saturday at 5 P.M. After that, you need to show up to the polls on Election Day itself.

“You don’t know what may happen on Election Day. Maybe an emergency that may come up. So take advantage of your early vote options and I would say do that now,” said Keith Balmer, Richmond Director of Elections.

So far, the numbers show strong interest in the midterms. 735,580 people have cast a ballot in Virginia. To compare, during the 2018 midterms, the state saw a total of 344,594 early votes. The rules have since changed.

In Henrico County, Thursday marked the first time they had a line of voters waiting outside the door at this Early voting site located at the Western Government Center.

Richmond’s Director of Elections says excitement really built up in the last week.

“It’s hopping right now, we’ve got cars driving, check out my parking lot. It is hopping now.”

Almost 12,000 have cast a ballot already in the City of Richmond which is more than double the amount of early voters in 2018.

In Henrico, more than 28,000 people have already voted which is well more than the 11,558 who voted early four years ago.

“If you miss out on the early voting we do have Election Day. Henrico county has 94 precincts, so your local neighborhood precinct you can vote there from 6 am until 7 pm,” said Mark Coakley, Henrico County Director of Elections.

If you aren’t registered to vote you can cast a ballot. A new law allows for same day voter registration in Virginia. But you need to show up at what would be your voting precinct.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.