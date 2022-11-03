Coffee shop plans to move towards employee co-op model

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Along West Broad Street in Richmond, the Lab by Alchemy Coffee stays on the grind brewing coffee for their customers in the River City.

Eric Spivack, owner of the Lab by Alchemy Coffee, said their shop along West Broad Street has been up for about eight years, but his business started out one decade ago with a mobile trailer.

Recently, Spivack said he’s had to evaluate different things when it comes to employee compensation.

“One of the things we did a couple of years was eliminate tipping and simply increase pricing to offset that differential, so that was one move we made to basically make employees whole and in fact give them more than what they were making before,” he told NBC12.

However, as Spivack continues to hear about the challenges his staff is facing with rising prices, he’s looking towards a model of employee ownership to help combat this.

“Staff continues to tell us about the perils that they face with inflation, increasing food costs, rent costs,” Spivack said. “As we move forward, what is a way of compensating people that looks forward in terms of the model and we think employee ownership is a way of doing that.”

Spivack told NBC12 a cooperative is “where employees are equal parts to the ownership.”

“To me, it’s essentially a higher form of unionization,” he said. “It’s one thing for them to have a say in the matter, but this gives them an equal say and equal footing in terms of compensation.”

Spivack said he’s been talking to a nonprofit in San Francisco to help him with guidelines when it comes to the transition towards an employee cooperative.

At the moment, Spivack said he’s fully staffed. In the future, Spivack hopes the model will prevent them from facing any potential labor shortages.

“When we talk about that and we see that, we want to meet that halfway to ensure that we’re giving them what they need and they’re adequately compensated,” he said. “In the service industry, there’s always turnover. I think when you’re part of the ownership, you’re not just going to walk away from that job the way you would in a different environment. You’re in charge, you’re making the decisions, you’re responsible for the bottom line and reaping the benefits of that.”

Through this model, Spivack believes will accommodate the needs of his employees while providing opportunities for them to grow in their roles.

“This didn’t come out just out of a pure idea we’ve seen elsewhere, it’s a function of who we already have working for us and what we’ve seen that our staff can do and they’ve already done a lot of the heavy lifting that’s analogous to, to ownership,” Spivack said. “I think it’s kind of where these two things come together where we’re trying to advance a more progressive form of compensation and to enable it to work with the skills that we have with our staff.”

Spivack said the goal is to move towards 100 percent employee ownership within the next year.

