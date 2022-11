Brent was a devoted father, husband, son, and friend. He was always able to find the light and humor in any situation, always able to make others laugh. His laugh was contagious. He was very proud of his children and always put his wife and kids first, just a genuinely good person who put everyone before himself.

He was humble and embraced life. Was thrilled to be welcoming another baby boy/future football player. And thoroughly enjoyed coaching all the boys and was looking forward to it next season.

He really did always put Emily first. Emily and the kids were his top priority. He was a wonderful husband and a wonderful man.

The family asks for privacy as they continue to grieve at this time.