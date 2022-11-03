Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January

Call your loan servicer now to avoid long wait times
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you are among the 43 million Americans who will resume student loan payments next year, experts said now is the time to contact your loan servicer as help lines are expected to be clogged during the relaunch.

Cecilia Clark with NerdWallet said to start building payments back into your budget so you are prepared for January. “If you have been making payments this whole time, continue to do so,” Clark said. “But if you haven’t, now is the time to start and set that money aside, maybe in a high yield savings account to make sure that when the payments roll back around, you’ll be able to get back in there seamlessly.”

Clark said now is also the time to reach out to verify your contact and banking information, as well as letting them know if you are worried about being able to make your payments.

She said that if you qualify for student loan forgiveness, your payment may change when it resumes.

Clark explained that student loan forgiveness funds will be taken off of your total balance, then your payments will be recalculated. Most people will see a smaller payment.

Until then, Clark suggested using your old payment amount to make your budget.

If you are still worried that you cannot make the payment, consider switching to an income-driven repayment plan. Consult with a professional to see if this option is right for you.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with...
Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico
Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Police say the school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.
Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital

Latest News

wayne breakfield
‘It was a miracle’: Farmer saved after being buried under soybeans in grain bin
The Henrico County Police department says a juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 3...
Police: Juvenile taken into custody at Henrico school had gun
A total lunar eclipse is expected sometime next week.
Timetable for Nov. 8 lunar eclipse
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention on June 6, 2019, in...
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison