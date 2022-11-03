Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.(Source: WDAM/CNN)
By Charles Herrington, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said.

The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported.

Three other people are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene at around 7 p.m., they found multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens nearly 14 hours after deadly crash
Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with...
Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Wednesday's mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Ashland will be dedicated to Claire.
‘I just really want my baby back’: Mother speaks out after daughter killed in crash on I-95

Latest News

Democrats and some parents and educators have criticized the tip line as divisive,...
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
I-95 in Richmond has reopened several hours after a fiery crash left one man dead.
News to Know for Nov. 3: I-95 reopens after deadly crash; Washington Commanders; Beautiful, sunny day
Thursday Forecast: Turning sunny and staying above average
Thursday Forecast: Turning sunny and staying above average