17-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teen is facing charges including murder in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Fairfield Court last month.

On Oct. 19, officers responded to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street for the report of a shooting.

According to police, they found 17-year-old Tamel Durant shot to death in a trash can.

On Nov. 1, detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task force arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richmond’s Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards spoke out about the arrest.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since the senseless, violent incident,” Edwards said. “Their diligent efforts succeeded in identifying the suspect – and with the help of our federal partners he was located and apprehended without incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100.

