Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

17-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Richmond teen

On Nov. 1, detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task force arrested a...
On Nov. 1, detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task force arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teen is facing charges including murder in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Fairfield Court last month.

On Oct. 19, officers responded to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street for the report of a shooting.

According to police, they found 17-year-old Tamel Durant shot to death in a trash can.

On Nov. 1, detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task force arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richmond’s Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards spoke out about the arrest.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since the senseless, violent incident,” Edwards said. “Their diligent efforts succeeded in identifying the suspect – and with the help of our federal partners he was located and apprehended without incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
I-95 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Richmond
Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with...
Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Wednesday's mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Ashland will be dedicated to Claire.
‘I just really want my baby back’: Mother speaks out after daughter killed in crash on I-95

Latest News

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the unit was created to give legal advice and...
NAACP pays $20K deposit for election integrity unit info
A Sussex woman has died after a crash that happened Wednesday evening in Prince George.
Woman killed in Prince George two-vehicle crash
Richmond Marathon returns Nov. 12
Richmond Marathon returns Nov. 12
Cooper Hall opens new event space in Richmond
Cooper Hall opens new event space in Richmond