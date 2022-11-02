Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Increasing Clouds but still warmer than average

Warm, dry pattern holds through the weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloud increase today but no rain. Then tomorrow the sun returns to end to the week and start to the weekend.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. A stray early morning sprinkle is possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid-70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week

It’ll be VERY WARM this weekend for November but probably not setting any records. Saturday and Sunday’s record highs are in the low 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm for November. Lows in the mid-50s, high in the upper 70s.

First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00 am Sunday. Clocks FALL BACK an hour! Sunrise Sunday at 6:39 am, sunset at 5:06 pm.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and very warm for November. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Record: 79° set back in 1978.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a spotty shower. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

