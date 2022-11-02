Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s unemployment rate ranks eighth best in the U.S.

At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.
At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) reports unemployment in the Shenandoah Valley is better than the state as a whole. Harrisonburg stands at 2.5 percent, while Augusta County’s is at 2.2 percent, according to numbers collected in Sept.

VEC economists say the change comes from record-high job openings in the what they call the Valley’s industrial diverse economy.

“As the economy has revived in 2022, you have a lot of people filling these lost leisure hospitality, I mean restaurants, hotels, things like that. That’s where this vitality is coming from,” VEC Senior Economist Timothy Aylor said.

At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.

