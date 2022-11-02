Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect heavy delays after an overturned tractor-trailer caught fire in Richmond.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.

All north and southbound lanes are closed, and backups are nearly five miles long, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

