Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-95 in Richmond
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect heavy delays after an overturned tractor-trailer caught fire in Richmond.
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.
All north and southbound lanes are closed, and backups are nearly five miles long, according to VDOT.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.