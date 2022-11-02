‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we want to ensure you are ready to celebrate.

The Central Virginia community has a lot of events happening this holiday season and you’re invited to join the fun.

Check out the list below to start planning your holiday season.

Saturday, Nov. 4 - 6

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival

Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex

More information

Sunday, Nov. 13

Better Housing Coalition’s Gingerbread House Challenge

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hardywood Craft brewery located at 2410 Ownby Lane

More information

Saturday, Nov. 19

Light up the Tracks celebration

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ashland Town Hall located at 121 Thompson Street

More information

Holiday Tree Lighting

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoney Point Fashion Park

More information

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ashland / Hanover Holiday Parade

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. the parade will begin between the intersection of Thompson Street at Snead Street

More information

Monday, Nov. 21 - Thursday, Jan. 8

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

This event will take place at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

More information

Friday, Nov. 25 - 30

Christmas Craft Show “Christmas at the Inn”

This event will take place at the Virginia Cliffe Inn located at 2900 Mountain Road

More information

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Dec. 24

Legendary Santa

This event will take place at the Children’s Museum of Richmond.

More information

Thursday, Dec. 1 - 4

The Bizarre Bazaar - The 47th Christmas Collection

This event will take place at the Richmond Raceway Complex

More information

Friday, Dec. 2

A Richmond Big Band Christmas

Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

More information

A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck

Friday at 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 9614 River Road

More information

Saturday, Dec. 3

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

10 a.m. - Starts at the Science Museum of Virginia

More information

Ashland Christmas Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Historic Downtown Ashland 201 South Railroad Avenue

More information

Hot Cocoa with Santa

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Werkit RVA Selfie Museum located at 4915 West Broad Street

More information

A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck

7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 9614 River Road

More information

Kakes Contours Toy Drive

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park

More information

Smile with Santa at Hardywood

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery located at 2410 Ownby Lane

More information

24th annual Tree Lighting

4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 2880 Mountain Road

More information

Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday Guided History Tour

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ashland Museum located at 105 Hanover Avenue

More information

A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck

5:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 9614 River Road

More information

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas with the Celts

Doors open at 6 p.m. event starts at 8 p.m. at The Tin Pan located at 8982 Quioccasin Road

More information

Saturday, Dec. 10

Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Origin Beer Lab located at 106 South Railroad Avenue

More information

Tacky Light Tour

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at JC Penney Parking lot located at 4541 Laburnum Ave

More information

Tacky Light Run

6 p.m. at Midlothian Mines Park located at 13301 N Woolridge Road

More information

Sunday, Dec. 11

Annual Advent / Christmas Concert with the River Road Chancel Choir

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at River Road Church located at 8000 River Road

More information

Smile with Santa at Hardywood

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery located at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive

More information

Wednesday, Dec. 14

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater

More information

Saturday, Dec. 17

Tacky Light Tour

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at JC Penney Parking lot located at 4541 Laburnum Ave

More information

Sunday, Dec. 18

Santa Breakfast at Oakdale

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Oakdale located at 13497 Ashland Road

More information

Please note: If you’re looking for New Year’s Eve events, we will publish a list in December!

