‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings in Central Virginia

The Central Virginia community has a lot of events happening this holiday season and you’re invited to join the fun.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we want to ensure you are ready to celebrate.

The Central Virginia community has a lot of events happening this holiday season and you’re invited to join the fun.

Check out the list below to start planning your holiday season.

Saturday, Nov. 4 - 6

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival

  • Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex
  • More information

Sunday, Nov. 13

Better Housing Coalition’s Gingerbread House Challenge

  • 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hardywood Craft brewery located at 2410 Ownby Lane
  • More information

Saturday, Nov. 19

Light up the Tracks celebration

  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ashland Town Hall located at 121 Thompson Street
  • More information

Holiday Tree Lighting

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ashland / Hanover Holiday Parade

  • 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. the parade will begin between the intersection of Thompson Street at Snead Street
  • More information

Monday, Nov. 21 - Thursday, Jan. 8

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Friday, Nov. 25 - 30

Christmas Craft Show “Christmas at the Inn”

  • This event will take place at the Virginia Cliffe Inn located at 2900 Mountain Road
  • More information

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Dec. 24

Legendary Santa

  • This event will take place at the Children’s Museum of Richmond.
  • More information

Thursday, Dec. 1 - 4

The Bizarre Bazaar - The 47th Christmas Collection

Friday, Dec. 2

A Richmond Big Band Christmas

  • Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
  • More information

A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck

  • Friday at 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 9614 River Road
  • More information

Saturday, Dec. 3

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Ashland Christmas Market

  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Historic Downtown Ashland 201 South Railroad Avenue
  • More information

Hot Cocoa with Santa

  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Werkit RVA Selfie Museum located at 4915 West Broad Street
  • More information

A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck

Kakes Contours Toy Drive

Smile with Santa at Hardywood

  • 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery located at 2410 Ownby Lane
  • More information

24th annual Tree Lighting

  • 4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 2880 Mountain Road
  • More information

Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday Guided History Tour

  • 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ashland Museum located at 105 Hanover Avenue
  • More information

A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas with the Celts

  • Doors open at 6 p.m. event starts at 8 p.m. at The Tin Pan located at 8982 Quioccasin Road
  • More information

Saturday, Dec. 10

Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl

  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Origin Beer Lab located at 106 South Railroad Avenue
  • More information

Tacky Light Tour

  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at JC Penney Parking lot located at 4541 Laburnum Ave
  • More information

Tacky Light Run

  • 6 p.m. at Midlothian Mines Park located at 13301 N Woolridge Road
  • More information

Sunday, Dec. 11

Annual Advent / Christmas Concert with the River Road Chancel Choir

  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at River Road Church located at 8000 River Road
  • More information

Smile with Santa at Hardywood

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery located at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive
  • More information

Wednesday, Dec. 14

A Magical Cirque Christmas

  • Doors open at 6:30 p.m. event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater
  • More information

Saturday, Dec. 17

Tacky Light Tour

  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at JC Penney Parking lot located at 4541 Laburnum Ave
  • More information

Sunday, Dec. 18

Santa Breakfast at Oakdale

Please note: If you’re looking for New Year’s Eve events, we will publish a list in December!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

