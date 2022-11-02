‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we want to ensure you are ready to celebrate.
The Central Virginia community has a lot of events happening this holiday season and you’re invited to join the fun.
Check out the list below to start planning your holiday season.
Saturday, Nov. 4 - 6
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival
- Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex
Sunday, Nov. 13
Better Housing Coalition’s Gingerbread House Challenge
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hardywood Craft brewery located at 2410 Ownby Lane
Saturday, Nov. 19
Light up the Tracks celebration
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ashland Town Hall located at 121 Thompson Street
Holiday Tree Lighting
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoney Point Fashion Park
Sunday, Nov. 20
Ashland / Hanover Holiday Parade
- 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. the parade will begin between the intersection of Thompson Street at Snead Street
Monday, Nov. 21 - Thursday, Jan. 8
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights
- This event will take place at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Friday, Nov. 25 - 30
Christmas Craft Show “Christmas at the Inn”
- This event will take place at the Virginia Cliffe Inn located at 2900 Mountain Road
Saturday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Dec. 24
Legendary Santa
- This event will take place at the Children’s Museum of Richmond.
Thursday, Dec. 1 - 4
The Bizarre Bazaar - The 47th Christmas Collection
- This event will take place at the Richmond Raceway Complex
Friday, Dec. 2
A Richmond Big Band Christmas
- Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 9614 River Road
Saturday, Dec. 3
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
- 10 a.m. - Starts at the Science Museum of Virginia
Ashland Christmas Market
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Historic Downtown Ashland 201 South Railroad Avenue
Hot Cocoa with Santa
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Werkit RVA Selfie Museum located at 4915 West Broad Street
A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck
- 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 9614 River Road
Kakes Contours Toy Drive
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park
Smile with Santa at Hardywood
- 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery located at 2410 Ownby Lane
24th annual Tree Lighting
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 2880 Mountain Road
Sunday, Dec. 4
Holiday Guided History Tour
- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ashland Museum located at 105 Hanover Avenue
A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck
- 5:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 9614 River Road
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas with the Celts
- Doors open at 6 p.m. event starts at 8 p.m. at The Tin Pan located at 8982 Quioccasin Road
Saturday, Dec. 10
Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Origin Beer Lab located at 106 South Railroad Avenue
Tacky Light Tour
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at JC Penney Parking lot located at 4541 Laburnum Ave
Tacky Light Run
- 6 p.m. at Midlothian Mines Park located at 13301 N Woolridge Road
Sunday, Dec. 11
Annual Advent / Christmas Concert with the River Road Chancel Choir
- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at River Road Church located at 8000 River Road
Smile with Santa at Hardywood
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery located at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive
Wednesday, Dec. 14
A Magical Cirque Christmas
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m. event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater
Saturday, Dec. 17
Tacky Light Tour
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at JC Penney Parking lot located at 4541 Laburnum Ave
Sunday, Dec. 18
Santa Breakfast at Oakdale
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Oakdale located at 13497 Ashland Road
Please note: If you’re looking for New Year’s Eve events, we will publish a list in December!
