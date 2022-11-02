Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County

Photos of the lone surviving puppy of four found abandoned in Henry County... 11.2.22
Photos of the lone surviving puppy of four found abandoned in Henry County... 11.2.22(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead.

About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.

Animal Control deputies found that three of the dogs had died. The surviving dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

The dogs were a mixed breed, estimated to be ten weeks old, according to the sheriff’s office.

A nearby resident reported seeing a vehicle October 30, parked in the area where the dogs were found. The vehicle is described as a beige 2008 – 2010 Honda Ridgeline pickup (attached photo is a similar vehicle), driven by a Black male.

Photo of a pickup similar to one seen in the area of four abandoned dogs in Henry County
Photo of a pickup similar to one seen in the area of four abandoned dogs in Henry County(Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Billy Dixon says his business had been operating for four years at VCC occupying approximately...
‘It’s not enough time’: Business owner scrambles to vacate VCC before midnight closure
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
Man dies in fiery crash that shut down I-95 in Richmond

Latest News

Man killed in fiery tractor trailer crash onI-95 near Chamberlayne
Man killed in fiery tractor trailer crash onI-95 near Chamberlayne
Petersburg schools launch attendance campaign to curb chronic absences
Petersburg schools launch attendance campaign to curb chronic absences
Evacuation leads to phone pouch debate
Evacuation leads to phone pouch debate
All students with cell phones were provided small, gray, personal cellphone pouches where they...
Evacuation at Hopewell High School leads to debate over phone-free policy
At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.
Virginia’s unemployment rate ranks eighth best in the U.S.