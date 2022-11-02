Healthcare Pros
Suspects wanted after several items were stolen from Richmond business

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects they believe were involved in a Richmond burglary.

On Oct. 18, officers responded to the 6300 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a commercial burglary at around 8:16 a.m.

Police say the suspects entered the closed business and stole various items, including a firearm then left the store.

Anyone who may have information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

