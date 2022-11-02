Suspects wanted after several items were stolen from Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects they believe were involved in a Richmond burglary.

On Oct. 18, officers responded to the 6300 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a commercial burglary at around 8:16 a.m.

Police say the suspects entered the closed business and stole various items, including a firearm then left the store.

Anyone who may have information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

